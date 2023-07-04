Coastal Karnataka on Orange alert as heavy rainfall grips region, disrupts daily life

The heavy rains have led to various incidents of damage to homes and other structures across the state. Mangaluru, in particular, experienced significant disruption and traffic congestion on Monday evening.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange alert (moderate to heavy rains, thundershowers accompanied by lightning and gusty wind) for several districts in Karnataka, including the coastal districts of Uttara Kannada, Udupi, and Dakshina Kannada. The alert, which is in effect till July 5, has been issued due to the continuous heavy rainfall in these areas.

The heavy rains have led to various incidents of damage to homes and other structures across the state. Mangaluru, in particular, experienced significant disruption and traffic congestion on Monday evening. One of the busiest junctions in the city, Pumpwell Circle, was completely submerged in water, causing inconvenience to commuters and emergency vehicles, including ambulances, trying to navigate through the city.

In response to the challenging weather conditions, the authorities in Dakshina Kannada district have declared a holiday for schools and other educational institutions on July 4. This decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and staff members.

The continuous heavy rain since Monday afternoon has affected the normal functioning of the district, prompting the authorities to take necessary steps to mitigate potential risks and inconveniences.

The IMD's Orange alert indicates that the affected districts should be prepared for rough weather conditions, including heavy rain and possible waterlogging in low-lying areas.

The IMD in its official release has urged residents to exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel, and take necessary precautions to stay safe during this period of inclement weather. It is advisable to stay indoors, follow traffic advisories, and refrain from venturing into flooded areas.

The district administration, along with the disaster management teams, is actively engaged in assessing the situation, Dakshina Kannada DC Mullai Muhlan told media reporters on Monday evening.