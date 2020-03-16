Co-passenger who travelled with Mindtree techie is 8th COVID-19 patient in Karnataka

The eighth person who has tested positive for coronavirus had returned in the same flight from Heathrow in London, United Kingdom on March 8 as the techie from Mindtree.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

The Karnataka government on Monday reported the eighth case of coronavirus in the state. Speaking at a press conference, Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr Sudhakar stated that a 32-year-old man had tested positive for the virus. He was a passenger in the flight taken by the techie working in Mindtree, who had earlier contracted COVID-19, was the latest person to test positive for the virus.

The eighth person who has tested positive for coronavirus had returned in the same flight (flight BA 119) from Heathrow in London, United Kingdom on March 8 as the techie from Mindtree. He was sitting within three rows of the Mindtree techie. He was in home isolation until Monday, when he was shifted to an isolation facility at KC General Hospital. His wife and domestic worker were named as contacts.

He was asymptomatic till Saturday, March 14, health officials revealed. He started showing symptoms on the day and his samples were taken for testing a day later on Sunday morning. "The protocol was to keep tabs on passengers on the flight who were sitting within three rows from the COVID-19 positive patient," the health officials said.

This is the second such case in India where a co-passenger on a flight has been infected. Earlier, a Thrissur native in Kerala who was on the same flight as a family that came from Italy contracted the disease.

Among the eight cases in the state, six are from Bengaluru while the two other cases are from Kalaburagi. A 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi is the lone death reported in the state so far.

All the other individuals identified to be positive for the virus have been admitted to isolation at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases in Jayanagar, Bengaluru. Testing of samples is being done at the National Institute of Virology’s field unit in the city as well as at Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI).

Earlier on Monday, Dr Sudhakar, Minister of Medical Education, announced that one floor in all government medical college hospitals would be allocated for isolation purposes for any cases of coronavirus disease which may arise. Each hospital’s isolation ward is planned to have a capacity of between 150 and 250 beds.