UP CM Yogi Adityanath makes ‘The Kerala Story’ tax free in state

Several top BJP leaders, including party president JP Nadda, BJP MPs, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been promoting the movie 'The Kerala Story' that was recently released.

news News

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that the controversial movie by director Sudipto Sen, The Kerala Story would be exempted from taxes in his state. Uttar Pradesh is the second state government to make this announcement, after Madhya Pradesh. Both these states have BJP governments.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said the movie would be banned in the state. In Tamil Nadu, multiplex owners had announced that the movie will not be screened due to law and order issues.

Several top BJP leaders, including party president JP Nadda, BJP MPs, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been promoting the movie 'The Kerala Story' that was recently released. Other BJP leaders, including MPs Tejasvi Surya and Varun Gandhi, have also been promoting the movie on social media.

"The Kerala Story", directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, has sparked controversy since the release of its teaser in November 2022. The teaser featured one of the lead actors, Adah Sharma, claiming that "32,000" girls from Kerala were recruited by ISIS, drawing accusations of Islamophobia.

Critics have pointed out that the film's claim about 32,000 young women from Kerala converting to Islam is inaccurate. On May 5, Vipul Amrutlal Shah assured the Kerala High Court that they would remove the disputed number of 32,000 from their social media accounts and the teaser of the film.