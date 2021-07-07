CM Yediyurappa orders development of 46 Kempegowda-era heritage sites in Karnataka

A conceptual plan report has been prepared to develop historical places in Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Chikballapur and Tumakuru districts.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa directed that 46 heritage places belonging to the Kempegowda era, which have been identified in three circuits, be developed. He also approved an action plan worth Rs 10 crore for the development of historical places in Kittur in the year 2021-22. Similarly, he also gave instructions to speed up the work and complete the project of Basava International Museum in Kudalasangama. These decisions were announced after three separate meetings chaired by Yediyurappa on Tuesday, July 6.

A conceptual plan report has been prepared to develop historical places in Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Chikballapur and Tumakuru districts. A plan has been prepared to develop the Magadi circuit at a cost of Rs 132 crore, while Rs 47 crore has been allocated for the Bengaluru circuit and Rs 44 crore for the Nandi circuit.

Work on Kempegowda's 108-foot bronze statue at a cost of Rs 64 crore near the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru is under progress. A theme park around the statue is also in the works. Land acquisition process to develop the samadhi of Kempegowda in Kempapura village in the Ramanagara district is in the final phase. The concept plan is under progress, and will be implemented at a cost of 32 crore.

The CM instructed officials to systematically plan the rehabilitation, road development and other basic infrastructure works for the benefit of 46 families, who will lose land due to the project. The CM also directed to prepare a plan to develop forts, lakes and heritage places belonging to Kempegowdaâ€™s era into tourist spots in collaboration with Tourism, Minor Irrigation, BBMP, PWD, Forest and other departments.

According to a statement by the state government, under the action plan for Kitturu, approval was given for the construction of a memorial for Rani Chennamma, development of Chowki Matt Gadduge, a replica of the palace belonging to Kitturu province, development of Chennammaâ€™s samadhi, construction of statue of Belavadi Mallamma and a display board describing her life and history at Belavadi, preservation of documents pertaining to Kittur province and other works were decided to be included in the action plan.

"Officials of the authority explained that they have taken up 106 projects at the cost of Rs 19 crore and 104 projects are completed," the statement said.