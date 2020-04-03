CM Yediyurappa meets Muslim legislators to discuss Tablighi Jamaat issue

Yediyurappa in his statement said that the Muslim leaders “responded positively and assured to extend their full cooperation.”

Coronavirus Coronavirus

The Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa held a meeting with Muslim legislators in Karnataka on Friday, to look for their cooperation in containing coronavirus in the state.

This comes after a rise in the number of reported cases across the country after a religious meeting conducted by the international Muslim leaders of Tablighi Jamaat in New Delhi. The meeting was attended by thousands of people from across the country in March, which has led to a spike in testing and reporting of positive cases of coronavirus in the country.

Yediyurappa in his statement said that the Muslim leaders “responded positively and assured to extend their full cooperation.”

The Muslim leaders have said that they will give the details of the people who visited Tablighi Markaz mosque in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area. The leaders have said that they will make sure that these individuals go through the necessary tests, and also observe strict quarantine for the full stipulated period of 14 days.

The Muslim legislators also told the state government that they have conducted meetings with the religious leaders of the community, and created awareness about COVID-19. They are advising the members of the community to offer prayers at home, in order to maintain physical distance while offering azaan.

Yediyurappa, in his statement, made it clear that this applies to everyone. “Prevention is the only way to contain the spread of coronavirus. Every individual without discrimination of caste, religion or community has to maintain social distance during the lockdown.”

The Chief Minister further said, "I appeal to the people of the state to not heed to any rumours. Let us all strictly follow precautionary measures and win the battle over coronavirus.”

Yediyurappa on Wednesday had announced he will donate his one year's salary to the Chief Minister Relief Fund COVID-19.

He has appealed to Ministers, legislators, Members of Parliament, officials and citizens to also do their bit and contribute in whatever capacity possible to help the state in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is a very difficult time that we are all going through. And it is important that we fight this together. Personally, I am donating my one year's salary to the #CMRF Covid19. I request you all to contribute, however small, and help #Karnataka fight #Corona. Thank you," Yediyurappa tweeted along with a video message announcing the same.

Yediyurappa on March 25 had appealed to people to help the state government by donating money for the advanced medical support system to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Those willing to donate can transfer funds online and also send cheques or DDs to the Chief Minister Relief Fund COVID- 19, he had said.