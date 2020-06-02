CM Yediyurappa downplays reports of dissidence in K’taka BJP, says he’s ‘too busy’

This comes after Karnataka MLAs met over dinner and reportedly discussed exerting pressure on him for posts.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday downplayed reports of dissidence in the ruling party, saying he was "too busy with work".

"I am busy with development works of the state and fighting COVID-19, that's why I have decided not to bother about such developments," said Yediyurappa, on the sidelines of an event to mark the first anniversary of Narendra Modi's government at the Centre.

He also clarified that he will not even issue a statement about the same.

Among the leaders who met over dinner were Hukkeri MLA Umesh V Katti, Chitradurga MLA G H Thippareddy, and Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal.

Sources in the BJP state unit said that Yediyurappa's decision to ignore the dissidence is partly due to the fact that the Centre is unlikely to discuss ministerial posts or a change in leadership during a pandemic.

The dissidence also comes ahead of elections to the Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council, the latter of which could be crucial to some leaders getting ministerial posts in the state.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister heaped praise on Modi for completing one year in office in his second term as Prime Minister.

Yediyurappa listed several actions Modi took in the last one year such as terminating the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, banning triple talaq, amending the Citizenship Act, the Ayushman Bharat scheme and several others as achievements.