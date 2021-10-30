CM Stalin asks teachers to welcome kids at school gates on Nov 1

Schools will host story telling sessions, indoor games, art and handwriting contests and song-and-dance-based activities.

news Education

It is our bounden duty to welcome the young children studying in Classes 1-8 at the school gates with a smiling face as they return to schools after nearly one and a half years, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on October 30, Saturday.

In a statement, he said the children are coming to the school from November 1 onwards after a long time and they should be welcomed in such a manner that enthuses and energises them.

He also said school teachers and others can welcome the children by offering them sweets and flowers. Stalin also requested the teachers to tell or ask the students to tell stories, ask them to paint, play or any other activity that would increase their memory power in the classroom during the first two weeks.

He also requested MPs, MLAs and members of local bodies to welcome the students at the school gates.

TNM had reported in detail that schools in the state will host story telling sessions, indoor games, art and handwriting contests and song-and-dance-based activities for a week beginning November 1.

For the past one-and-half years, schools were closed due to the spread of Covid-19 pandemic in Tamil Nadu. Schools were reopened for students of Classes 9 to 12 sometime back.