Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and a slew of ministers attended the wedding festivities early in the morning before rushing to Vidhana Soudha for the presentation of the budget. Film stars Yash, Sudeep and Puneet Rajkumar also attended the wedding to add to the flair and glamour in the festivities.

"The Chief Minister and a few ministers attended the wedding in the morning itself before the budget presentation. Even opposition leaders like Siddaramaiah, Kumaraswamy were present. Few ministers attended the wedding later in the day," an official working with Sriramulu told TNM. Former Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar too was one of the political leaders who attended the wedding.

In the 2018 Assembly election, Siddaramaiah pipped Sriramulu in a tightly contested poll battle in Badami constituency.

A large number of people had travelled from Ballari to be at the wedding in Bengaluru. Wedding festivities had begun as early as 27 February in Ballari. The haldi programme was held on March 1 and the mehendi programme was held on March 3. The nine-day wedding culminated with the grand affair in Bengaluru. Two elaborate sets were prepared for the wedding on Thursday and thousands of people crowded the entrance to the venue of the wedding in Palace Grounds. Traffic outside Palace Grounds was also choked on Thursday morning.

However, the wedding could scarcely come at a busier time for Sriramulu. His department - Health and Family Welfare - is in the forefront of efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state after a Hyderabad techie who worked in Bengaluru tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

While Sriramulu addressed a press briefing on Tuesday, he handed over duties to medical education minister Dr. Sudhakar on Wednesday. In a moment of irony, Sudhakar reportedly advised the public to stay away from mass gatherings.