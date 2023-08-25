CM Pinarayi speaks at Puthuppally rally, no mention of allegations on daughterâ€™s firm

There was some anticipation that CM Pinarayi may break his silence and respond to the allegations that the firm owned by his daughter Veena Vijayan was involved in questionable business dealings.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday, August 24, addressed his first election rally in the state's Puthuppally Assembly constituency, where bye-polls are scheduled to be held in September. However, he maintained silence over the allegations against his government over several issues including the row over the dealings of his daughter's firm. The CM spoke of the developmental activities undertaken by his government and also criticised the Union government.

There was some anticipation that Pinarayi may break his silence and respond to the allegations floating around, especially those raised by Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan, who alleged that the firm owned by Veena Vijayan, the Chief Minister's daughter, was involved in questionable business dealings.

Addressing the rally at Puthuppally, the constituency which was represented by later former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy for 53 years till he passed away on July 18, CM Pinarayi spoke only on the development initiatives undertaken by his government beginning from his first term in 2016, and the current term which began in 2021. "Had the Left government not come in 2016 and 2021, Kerala would have badly missed the developments and the progress that has been made under us in the past seven years. When we came there was total despair and questions were asked, why is Kerala like this," Pinarayi said.

Just look what has happened starting 2016, Rs 5,600 crore was invested in developing the National Highway, when the state government put 25% of the cost of land acquisition," said the Chief Minister.

He also criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, saying both parties were in a secret pact. "Just see how the Union government is strangulating Kerala as we are going through difficult times on the financial front. All these years, the Congress party here has not spoken a word against the BJP. There is a secret pact between them," added Pinarayi.

The Chief Minister urged the people to vote for their candidate Jaick C Thomas, saying that "it will speed up the development projects in the Puthuppally constituency".

Earlier on Thursday, Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan said Vijayan has not spoken for the past six months on various issues, including allegations involving his family, particularly his daughter. "We wish to hear what he has to say," Satheesan had said.