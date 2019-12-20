CM Pinarayi intervenes for immediate release of Kerala journos detained in Mangaluru

CAA

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office has issued instructions to top officials in the state to take steps for the immediate release of media persons from Malayalam news outlets detained in Mangaluru on Friday. Top administrative brass of Kerala, including Director General of Police, Home Secretary and Chief Secretary of the state have reportedly received direct instructions from the CM’s office.

In a Facebook post on Friday, CM Pinarayi Vijayan also condemned the against the restrictions on media freedom and the action taken against the Karnataka police. "All kinds of intervention will be conducted to ensure the security of Malayali media workers who went to report news in Mangaluru. State police chief is connected to the Karnataka police to ensure that the reporters are relased from custody. I strongly condemn those who have been portraying media reporters as violent and their news collection devices as weapons. It is a fascist attitude to curb media freedom. Public dissent should only rise higher against this attitude," Pinarayi's post read.