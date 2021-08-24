CM Pinarayi condemns rise of religious fundamentalism, says Afghanistan is an example

Pinarayi Vijayan said the teachings of Sree Narayana Guru was a panacea for the world riven by communal and racial conflicts.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday, August 23, condemned the rise of religious fundamentalism in Afghanistan. The CM said that the powerful current of humanism that animated the teachings of Sree Narayana Guru was a panacea for the world riven by communal and racial conflicts. He strongly condemned religious, racist fundamentalism while inaugurating the birth anniversary celebrations of Sree Narayana Guru via videoconference from the CM’s native district Kannur, on August 23, Monday. He said that Afghanistan is an example of what would happen to a nation consumed by religious fundamentalism.

Kerala on Monday celebrated the 167 th birthday celebrations of Sree Narayana Guru. A 19th century social reformer Sree Narayana Guru is one of the state’s foremost philosophers too. The essence of Guru’s philosophy was that humanity and human love stand above religion.

“There haven’t been many times like this before when humanity was crushed to death by religious, communal and extremist forces. In times like this, which we are passing through now, his teachings become all the more relevant. Conflicts based on racism and communal hatred have been increasing in various parts of the world. Guru had preached the great message of human love which could help the human race from destruction. He preached the religion that ‘humans are one’,” Pinarayi said.

Pinarayi also slammed a section of the media for 'glorifying' the Taliban. "Some media have been trying to glorify the Taliban and this is really deplorable. Everyone knows how they started to grow and who was responsible for their growth. We are passing through a period where the religious, communal and terror organisations are trying to crush humanity and the teachings of Guru are against those who are trying to fan this up," Pinarayi said.

With IANS Inputs