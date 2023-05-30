CM orders probe into alleged mismanagement of Kalyana Karnataka Development funds

It is claimed that a significant amount of money has been diverted from the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) to serve the hidden agenda of the BJP and benefit its own MLAs.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday, May 30 announced an investigation into the alleged mismanagement of funds from the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB). It is claimed that a significant amount of money has been diverted to serve the hidden agenda of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which was in power in the state previously, and benefit their own MLAs.

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge announced the probe on his official Twitter account. Expressing concerns regarding “the diversion of crores of rupees from the KKRDB funds”, he affirmed the government’s commitment to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the matter. The objective of the investigation is to uncover any irregularities, identify those involved, and hold them accountable for their actions, Kharge said.

The Hyderabad Karnataka Region Development Board was established in 2013 and renamed as the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board in 2019. The jurisdiction of the Board is spread over 42 Assembly constituencies (after the recent delimitation of constituencies) of Bidar, Bellary, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur, and Yadgir districts.

The investigation aims to shed light on the alleged diversion of funds, particularly focusing on whether these actions were undertaken to further the political agenda of the BJP and benefit its own MLAs. By conducting a thorough inquiry, the Chief Minister’s office seeks to ensure transparency, integrity, and accountability in the management of public funds, the statement said.

The announcement of the investigation follows the government’s earlier promise to address the issue and take appropriate action.

“As promised earlier, a thorough investigation will be done & the guilty will be booked,” Kharge wrote in his tweet.