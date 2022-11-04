CM KCR releases video of agents offering Rs 50 cr to MLAs, asks CJI to act against BJP

Expressing confidence in the judiciary, KCR said that whenever there was a crisis in democracy the judiciary had made its intervention, citing the example of the Allahabad High Court disqualifying the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

news Politics

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao made explosive allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the evening of Thursday, November 3, alleging that the party had devised to overthrow governments in other states. As soon as polling in the Munugode constituency concluded Thursday evening, Chief Minister KCR, as he is known, convened a press conference with his cabinet colleagues and alleged that the BJP had planned to dethrone the governments of Delhi, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan. CM KCR said that he had waited for the polling in Munugode to conclude peacefully before addressing the media about the issue, as his statements would be deliberately misinterpreted.

He also played a video in which three men, alleged agents of the BJP, can be heard telling three Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLAs that they would be given Rs 50 crore upon ‘delivery’, suggesting that the BJP was trying to poach TRS MLAs.

Sharing the video of the secret operation carried out by the Telangana police in a farmhouse in Aziz Nagar, where the three accused who were allegedly associated with the BJP had planned to buy the Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLAs, the CM said that the judiciary should make an intervention in the issue and save the democracy of the country. On October 26, the Cyberabad police had arrested Ramachandra Bharathi alias Satish Sharma, Nandu Kumar and Swamiyaji in the sensational case, as they allegedly tried to poach four TRS MLAs. The arrested persons were operating as a 24-member team, and so far toppled eight governments in the country, the CM alleged. KCR also alleged that SNDP leader from Kerala, Tushar Vellappally was one of the main conduits who was arranging money for the operation.

KCR questioned what was the purpose of elections and the democratic process, if people were allowed to buy MLAs with crores of rupees and the topple governments. He also said that the evidence gathered by the investigation agencies in the MLA poaching case has been sent to Chief Justice of India UU Lalit, the Supreme Court judges and all the High Court judges, appealing them to make an intervention. Expressing confidence in the judiciary, he said that whenever there was a crisis in democracy, the judiciary had made its intervention, citing the example of the Allahabad High Court disqualifying the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Read: Telangana MLAs poaching case: How cops and TRS laid trap for alleged BJP agents

“I humbly pray to the judicial system of India to kindly protect the democracy in the country. Please for god’s sake. If democracy is gone everything is gone. People will lose confidence and the nation will be lost. I expect honorable Supreme Court CJI and honorable judges of the Supreme Court and honorable CJ of all High Courts to discuss and take all required steps in accordance with law,” the CM appealed.

Along with the judges, the CM said that he will be sending the evidence gathered by the agencies which includes phone recordings, call data, and sting operation video with all the Chief Ministers of the country including political party presidents. “The judiciary should not see this case in isolation.” If such a serious case was overlooked, it would result in violence, and the very foundation of Indian society would be under threat, he said.

Read: BJP trying to buy 20-30 TRS MLAs, ‘brokers’ offering Rs 100 cr each: KCR

Alleging that the BJP-led government is severely undermining democracy, the CM cautioned that the people of the country, the youth of the country, and the media should unanimously condemn the BJP government’s action. “Else we will all vanish,” he said. He added, “If such violent actions and political destruction aren’t stopped, if we don’t stand firmly against them, if everyone doesn’t play their respective roles, the nation’s status and dignity will be lost on a global level.”

The CM said that the conspiracy to dislodge the TRS government was happening for the past one month. KCR said that the three-hour video evidence collected by the police has confession of the accused admitting that they will first topple Telangana government, then the Delhi government, Andhra Pradesh and then Rajasthan.

“After learning of the conspiracy, I immediately informed the Delhi Chief Minister and alerted him.”

Read: Munugode bye-poll: 2.41 lakh eligible voters, 105 critical polling stations