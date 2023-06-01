CM KCR announces sops for Brahmins, including fee reimbursements for students

Under the new scheme, the Telangana CM has announced providing fee reimbursements to poor Brahmins studying in IIM and IITs.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) announced a series of measures and benefits for the Brahmin community, highlighting the government's commitment to preserving Sanatana culture. The announcement was made during the inauguration of the Brahmin Welfare Sadhan Bhavan in Gopanpally, Hyderabad on Wednesday, May 31.

KCR stated that the honorarium provided to Brahmin priests would be increased from Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000, and the age limit to avail this honorarium would be reduced from 75 to 65. Furthermore, the honorarium under the Dhoopa Dhaiva Naivedyam scheme, which supports the maintenance of temples, would be raised from Rs 6,500 to Rs 10,000. The scheme, presently applicable to 3,645 temples, would be extended to an additional 2,796 temples in the state.

The Brahmin Welfare Sadhan Bhavan, constructed on 9 acres of land in Hyderabad at a cost of Rs 12 crore, was inaugurated during the event. KCR emphasized that Telangana is the first state to establish a centre for Sanathana culture through the Brahmana Sankshema Sadan. He described the Sadan as a guiding light for spiritual, dharmic, and Vedic activities, and it would serve as a guest house for peetha and mutt heads visiting Telangana. Additionally, the facility would be available for weddings of economically disadvantaged Brahmins.

The Sadan would house a library featuring agama shastra, Hindu texts, rare books, and videos related to Vedic programs, as per KCR's announcement. He acknowledged that although Brahmins occupy a privileged position in the caste hierarchy, there are impoverished individuals within the community, and the government considers it a responsibility to support them. KCR proceeded to outline various welfare measures for Brahmins, including fee reimbursement for poor Brahmin students studying at prestigious institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Technology and Indian Institutes of Management. Furthermore, an annual grant of Rs 2 lakh for Veda Patasala Management was assured.

The Chief Minister pledged to address the issue of hereditary archakas (temple priests) by discussing it in the cabinet and finding a resolution. He expressed his hopes that the Brahmin Sankshema Sadan would become a bastion for the protection of Sanatana Dharma.

KCR also mentioned the establishment of the Telangana Brahmana Sankshema Parishad in 2017, which receives an annual allocation of Rs 100 crore for various welfare programs. This includes the provision of Overseas Scholarships for Brahmin students, benefiting 780 students thus far. Additionally, the government has implemented the Brahmin Empowerment Scheme of Telangana, offering capital assistance grants of Rs 5 lakh to uplift financially disadvantaged Brahmins. The government has allocated Rs 150 crore towards this scheme.

KCR concluded by announcing the upcoming inauguration of Bhavans dedicated to the Brahmin community in Suryapet, Khammam, Madira, and Beechpally.