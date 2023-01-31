CM Jagan says Vizag will be Andhra's capital, will shift his office there soon

The opposition TDP has condemned his statement, saying it goes against the High Court verdict to develop Amaravati as the capital, which the YSRCP government has challenged in the Supreme Court.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday, January 31, said the state capital would be shifted to Visakhapatnam. Addressing the preparatory meeting for the Global Investors Summit to be held in Visakhapatnam in March, Jagan said he would be shifting his office to the port city in the months to come. "Here I am to invite you to Visakhapatnam which is going to be our capital in the days to come. I myself would also be shifting over to Visakhapatnam in the months to come," he said.

Jagan further said the state government is organising the Global Investors Summit in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4 and requested the corporate community to take part in the meet and invest in the state. Amaravati is officially the present capital of Andhra Pradesh. The state government had earlier proposed three capitals – Visakhapatnam (executive capital), Amaravati (legislative capital) and Kurnool (judicial capital).

In November 2021, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government repealed the controversial AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act, 2020 intended to establish three capitals for the state. CM Jagan had said at the time that his government would bring them back in a new form.

Later in March last year, the Andhra Pradesh High Court ordered the state government o develop Amaravati as the state’s capital within six months, and directed to continue all halted development activities be continued in the region. The YSRCP government then moved the Supreme Court challenging the High Court’s verdict.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) spokesperson Pattabhi Ram condemned Jagan’s remarks, saying they were against the judgement of the High Court. “The case is sub judice before Supreme Court. It is due for hearing. In such a context, how can the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh make a statement on an issue which is sub judice?” he said.

