CM Jagan reviews arrangements for Investors Summit, G-20 meeting in Andhra

The Andhra Pradesh government is getting ready to host two major events in Visakhapatnam in March 2023. The AP Global Investors Summit 2023 is scheduled for March 3 and 4, while the G-20 Summit Working Group meeting will take place on March 28 and 29. On Thursday, January 12, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed preparations for the events at his camp office in Tadepalli and directed officials to ensure the best arrangements for the delegates.

Visakhapatnam is one of the state's largest industrial hubs. Along with a number of pharma and manufacturing industries, the city has many ports along its coastline, which boosts international export and import business. The city is also a tourist destination, with beaches and hill stations nearby. During the meeting with CM Jagan, it was decided that separate committees will be created to manage the arrangements. A mobile app with detailed instructions about the summit will also be launched, he said.

Several multinational organisations have been invited to the summit in a bid to attract investments to key sectors in Andhra Pradesh, including green energy, IT, education and more. In order to raise awareness and participation for the event, road shows will also be conducted in Taiwan, the UAE, Germany, Japan, South Korea, and the USA to advertise the Global Investors Summit.

In light of this, the Chief Minister has instructed officials to organise a well-planned event, and also directed officials to prepare a programme describing the investment opportunities in the state. He also told the officials to study the MSME model of the countries and adopt best management practices in the state.

Regarding the G-20 meeting, it was decided that long-lasting beautification works will be taken up at main junctions in Visakhapatnam, including Beach Road. Over 250 delegates from G-20 nations, along with 100 Union government officials and representatives of international organisations, are anticipated to attend the summit. During the briefing on Thursday, CM Jagan also said that in order to ensure the safety of the delegates, the government is likely to set up kiosks at the beaches, where police will be deployed to assist tourists.