CM Jagan not in favour of lockdown, says public loses Rs 4 for every Re lost by state

The Andhra CM said that oxygen supplied is presently adequate to treat the COVID-19 patients in the state.

news Coronavirus

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Tuesday that the public would monetarily lose four times the losses incurred by the government if lockdown is reimplemented.

The Chief Minister's observations came while he was discussing the COVID-19 situation in the state and other issues with the district collectors and Superintendent of Police officers in the course of the 'Spandana' video conference.

Jagan directed the district collectors and SPs to be on high alert in the coming months in view of the rapid spread of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a media release issued by the government, the Chief Minister pointed out that for every rupee lost by the government due to the lockdown, the common man will lose Rs 4. "The lockdown cost the government nearly Rs 20,000 crore in 2020, which means a loss of about Rs 80,000 crore to the people," he told the officials.

Noting that the 320-340 MT of oxygen being supplied every day is adequate in the present scenario, the Chief Minister said that people with SPO2 level less than 94% should be provided with oxygen.

He also said that the district collectors should take the onus for the 104 call centres and ensure their effective functioning. "Beds should be arranged for COVID-19 patients within three hours of calling the 104 call centre," he said.

The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday also made a few administrative tweaks for better COVID-19 management. The Chief Minister directed officials to implement a three-tier structure for effective covid management. As per the proposed structure, the district collector shall divide private hospitals permitted to treat COVID-19 patients into clusters and appoint an official in charge of each of these clusters. Each cluster is to have five to eight private hospitals.

A state-level task force committee has been constituted to monitor the effective functioning of the cluster-level in charges and district-level flying squads.The task force committee will also review complaints.

Collectors have been tasked with ensuring appointments of the cluster in charge are made and district-level flying squads are made ready. The state hopes these measures will strengthen the state command and control room. Joint collectors are to focus solely on the efficient operation of government hospitals such as the Aarogyasri hospitals and other aspects of COVID-19 management.

(With IANS Inputs)