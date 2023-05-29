CM Jagan meets Amit Shah, discusses asset division between Andhra and Telangana

AP CM Jagan met Union Minister Amit Shah in Delhi and urged that unresolved issues between Andhra and Telangana during bifurcation should be expedited.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday, May 28 met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi and discussed various issues related to the state. According to Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the meeting which took place at Amit Shah's residence lasted for over 40 minutes on state-related issues. The Chief Minister urged to endorse the revised estimates of the Polavaram project and ensure Union Cabinet's approval.

The unresolved issues between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during bifurcation should be expedited, he urged the Union Home Minister. He also discussed about the issues of division of assets including Andhra Pradesh Bhavan between the two states as per Schedule 9 and 10 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act.

CM Jagan also mentioned the electricity dues receivable from the Telangana government and he urged that steps should be taken for the clearance of dues.

