CM Jagan launches updated AP Seva Portal to expedite citizen services

The Chief Minister said that the new updated portal has over 30 services of Revenue and Land Administration, and various services of Municipal Administration, Civil Supplies, Rural Development and others.

news Governance

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday, January 27, launched AP Seva Portal 2.0, an updated version of the Citizen Service Portal, to provide services to the people. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister stated that all the officials right from village and ward secretariats to higher authorities will be using AP Seva Portal, a digital platform, to provide citizen services in a transparent manner.

The Chief Minister stated that the new updated portal has over 30 services of Revenue and Land Administration, 25 services of Municipal Administration, 6 services of Civil Supplies, 3 services of Rural Development and over 53 services of Energy departments. The initiative will take governance closer to the people where even those in remote villages can also avail citizen services right from their doorstep, without running from pillar to post, he said.

With the new service, members of the public can track the status of their application by themselves without any hassles, he added.

SMS alerts on the status of the application will also be sent to the applicants and the portal is also enabled with payment gateways to access paid services, according to a press release from the Chief Ministerâ€™s Office. All the applications can be approved online and the officials can also provide certificates and documents online with digital signature. Further, CM Jagan said that the applicants can avail the services from any secretariat across the state.

He recalled that village and ward secretariat services along with a volunteer system was brought to deliver governance to the village level, where almost 4 lakh people are part of the delivery mechanism and offering over 540 services directly to the people. Since January 6, 2020, as many as 3.46 crore government services have been provided to the public through village/ward secretariats, he said. Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Botsa Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma and other senior officials were present.