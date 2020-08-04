CM Jagan launches new web portal to tackle cyber crimes against women and children

The CM said that the web portal will provide information on various issues like dealing with cyber crime, harassment and other issues regarding womenâ€™s safety.

Andhra Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, launched an 'e-raksha bandhan' campaign, aimed at protecting women and children from cyber crimes and other crimes that take place online. The Cyber Crime programme was jointly developed by Andhra Pradesh Police and Crime Investigation Department (CID). The prime focus of the programme will be on ensuring the safety of women and children in cyberspace.

CM YS Jagan launched â€˜4S - Stay Safe Stay Smartâ€™ (4s4u.appolice.gov.in), a go-to website for dealing with the harassment and violence against women and children. Speaking at the occasion, the CM said that the web portal will provide information on various issues like dealing with cyber crime, harassment and other issues regarding womenâ€™s safety.

According to officials, the portal will create awareness on how and where to complain about the crime, how to download the Disha App and also has all the important phone numbers.

Partnered with Cyber Crime Prevention Against Women and Children (CCPWC), Cyber Peace Foundation, and other organisations, the police department will be organising a month-long online awareness drive about the same. It is aimed at creating awareness among the public on the sharp rise in cyber crimes.

Launched on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the month-long campaign would be conducted through online sessions in the form of webinars, workshops, and competitions, covering different topics related to cyber crimes.

Experts from across the country will take part in this campaign and conduct webinars to teach women and young girls how to protect themselves from cybercrimes.

The Andhra Pradesh police have also launched a new cyber crime portal to facilitate victims or complainants to report cyber crime complaints online. Issues on child sexual abuse, child victim support, domestic violence, rape victim support, sexual harassment at workplace and street harassment can be reported on the web portal.

Earlier, on Monday, the government also had signed MoUs with three major international companies which it said will help to empower women in the state.

CM Jagan said, â€˜'I am happy to start two women-oriented programmes on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. We have passed the Disha Bill which is awaiting the Presidentâ€™s nod, and we have started 18 Disha police stations besides appointing special Public Prosecutors."

The CM added that womenâ€™s welfare has been a high priority of his government, as he has provided 50 percent reservations to women in nominated posts and government contracts immediately after coming to power. He also stated that welfare schemes such as Amma Vodi, Vasati Deevena, Asara, Cheyutha etc, are being registered under the names of the women of the household.

Home Minister M Sucharita, DGP Gowtham Sawang, additional DG Sunil Kumar, State Women Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma, MLA Vidadala Rajani, State Mala Corporation Chairperson, P Ammaji, and others were present at the launch event.

Later, M Sucharita, Vasireddy Padma, V Rajani and Ushasri Charan along with some students, tied a rakhi to the Chief Minister.