CM Jagan inspects Polavaram irrigation project, seeks extension till June 2025

Andhra Pradesh has requested extension until June 2025, despite the Union government's insistence that the first phase of the protracted mega irrigation project at Polavaram be finished by June 2024.

news News

The Andhra Pradesh government has requested an extension for the Polavaram mega irrigation project till June 2025, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan said. This is despite the Union government's insistence that the first phase of the protracted project be finished by June 2024. On Tuesday, June 6, CM Jagan visited Polavaram to review the project.

During his visit to Polavaram, the Chief Minister conducted an aerial survey and examined the work at the upper cofferdam, the lower cofferdam, and the damaged diaphragm wall. He directed Irrigation Department officials to complete the repairs of the damaged diaphragm wall by December so that the main project works can be expedited.

"Water gushed into the diaphragm wall through the gaps during the flash floods [Godavari floods, 2020], severely damaging it. The diaphragm wall serves as the foundation for building the main dam, so the damage added an additional Rs 2,000 crore in costs to the project, in addition to delaying it. Because the contract was granted to the kin of media tycoon Ramoji Rao by the previous TDP administration, the media was silent on this issue,” CM Jagan said.

The ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) have been blaming each other for the delay in the project. After YS Jagan formed the government in 2019, it terminated the contract with the Navayuga Engineering Company Limited and issued notice for fresh tenders.

At the moment, whatever the pressure to expedite the project, the Union government seems to be looking benignly at the Reddy government, as is seen from its willingness to release Rs 12,911 crore for the completion of first phase of the Polavaram irrigation project, including Rs 2,000 crore to finish constructing the diaphragm wall that was severely damaged during the Godavari floods in 2020.

The CM was apprised of the developments by the officials who also told him that 79.61% of the work had already been completed. In addition, land acquisition and resettlement processes had been completed up to 45.72 meters, covering 22.20% of the required area and 12,658 displaced families rehabilitated. During the meeting with the officials, CM Jagan directed them to develop Polavaram as an exquisite tourist spot and make plans for facilities required to make the site a key attraction.

The Polavaram irrigation project, interlinking several rivers in Andhra Pradesh, is estimated to irrigate lakhs of acres in the state. It will also augment drinking water supply to Visakhapatnam city, as also for industrial needs.