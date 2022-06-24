CM Jagan announces support for BJP’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu

Murmu is expected to file her nomination papers on June 24 in the presence of top leaders.

news Politics

The YSR Congress has announced its support for the candidature of NDA's nominee Droupadi Murmu for the post of President of India in the July 18 election. A release from the Chief Minister's Office on the night of Thursday, June 23, hailed the nomination of Murmu for the top constitutional post. “It is a good sign that a person from a tribal community, that too a woman, has been nominated for the President's post for the first time in the history of independent India. Hence, the YSRC extends its support to her,” the CMO release said.

Though Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted to attend Murmu's nomination filing event in New Delhi on Friday, he was skipping it because of a prescheduled meeting of the state Cabinet. The YSRC Parliamentary Party leader V Vijayasai Reddy and leader in Lok Sabha P Midhun Reddy will represent the YSRC at the event, the release added. The YSRC has nine members in Rajya Sabha and 22 in Lok Sabha besides 151 members in the AP Legislative Assembly.

Meanwhile, Murmu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, a day of hectic activity for the tribal leader who flew in from Bhubaneswar in the morning ahead of filing her nomination papers for the post. The 64-year-old former Jharkhand governor is expected to file her papers on Friday in the presence of top leaders, including from the BJD. She also met a host of other leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president J P Nadda besides Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

Modi is tipped to be the first proposer. A host of senior BJP leaders, including Union ministers and functionaries from other parties supporting her bid, are also set to be among the proposers. Her nomination papers were being prepared at the home of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. Modi said her candidature for the post of president has been appreciated across India by all sections of society.

In a tweet, Modi said, "Met Droupadi Murmu Ji. Her Presidential nomination has been appreciated across India by all sections of society. Her understanding of grassroots problems and vision for India's development is outstanding." Murmu will meet a host of senior leaders before embarking on a nationwide campaign, urging different political parties to support her bid.