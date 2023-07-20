CM Jagan and opposition party chief Naidu promise to protect interest of minorities over UCC

Two delegations of Muslim minority representatives and religious heads met Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP chief, Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday to seek support and stand with the community over UCC.

A delegation of Muslim representatives met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday, July 18 over the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC). CM Jagan assured that his government will not take any decision that hurts the sentiments of minorities. He also asked the representatives to offer him suggestions. According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Jagan told the representatives that the Union Government has not yet prepared the draft bill on the UCC and its contents are not known yet. He stated that a false propaganda is going on regarding the rights of the Muslim women and advised them that the religious heads and elders should effectively discard them.. “We shall all make it clear that there is no compromise on the rights of the Muslim women. Think of the steps you would take if you were the Chief Minister and give me your suggestions,” he said.

He assured the delegation by saying, “This is your Government working for the interests of the weaker sections and minorities and it will not take any decision that hurts your sentiments. Don’t get unduly worried about it,” he said.

A Uniform Civil Code, or UCC would replace The Hindu Marriage Act, Muslim Personal Law, Parsi Marriage and Divorce Act, among others would be governed by one law. UCC has been the Bharatiya Janata Party’s election promise since 1996. The current Narendra Modi is pushing for the implementation of UCC ahead of general elections and there is a concern among the minorities that rather, it will be merely a new way to target them.

Meanwhile, a delegation of leaders of Muslim community and religious heads met the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu,at the party office on Wednesday. The former chief minister stated that his party would support the Muslim community on the UCC issue and assured that it would not make any decisions that would be detrimental to Muslims' interests. "We won't act in opposition to your interests. Regarding UCC, we will support your opinions and speak out in parliament.The party would research the proposed law and follow the aspirations of the Muslim community,” Naidu said.

