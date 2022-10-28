CM Bommai said he was unaware of cash bribe with Deepavali hamper, editor tells TNM

The Chief Minister’s staff had approached various news organisations, both print and electronic and distributed Deepavali sweet hampers along with envelopes with cash.

The Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said he was unaware of money given to journalists in a Deepavali gift hamper delivered by a member of his staff. Speaking to TNM, an editor of a daily in Bengaluru said that two editors had written to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai about the cash found along with sweets sent to the media offices. “We expressed our disapproval and condemnation,” the editor said.

“The Chief Minister had called after receiving the mail, and he said he was not aware of the money being sent and apologised,” the editor said.

TNM has earlier reported that a member of Chief Minister’s staff had approached various news organisations, both print and electronic and distributed Deepavali sweet hampers last Saturday and Sunday. According to journalists TNM spoke to, the gift hampers also contained envelopes with cash ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh in them. The matter came to light when one of the journalists who had received the money informed their editor and they realised that such hampers had been distributed in several news organisations.

However, there is no clear number on how many journalists have received such gift hampers. Another editor said they wanted the CM’s office to come clean on this, but so far nothing had happened.

As news emerged about the cash bribe, a local organisation Janaadhikara Sangharsha Parishat lodged a complaint with the Lokayukta to investigate the bribe claims under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

