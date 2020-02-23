Climax fight featuring Yash and Sanjay Dutt to be highlight of ‘KGF 2’

The team is currently stationed in Mysuru where the action block is being canned.

Flix Sandalwood

The climax fight in KGF 2 will be very special indeed! Reports say that the team is currently stationed in Mysuru where the action block is being canned. It is well-known that Yash, who played the lead role of Rocky Bhai in KGF 1, is part of the sequel as well. Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt joined the star cast of the film and will play the main antagonist named Adheera.

The latest report is that the climax scene will be a high octane sequence featuring Yash and Sanjay Dutt. The two actors will be flaunting their six-pack abs for this intense fight sequence, which will be the highlight of the film.

KGF: Chapter 1 and 2 is directed by Prashanth Neel, who has also written the story, screenplay and dialogues. Vijay Kiragandur is the producer of both the films, bankrolling them under his banner Hombale Films. KGF 1 and 2 will have Yash playing the lead role and paired up opposite him is Srinidhi Shetty. The rest of the star cast includes Achyuth Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Nassar, Anant Nag and Vasishta N Simha. The technical team comprises music director Ravi Basrur, cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda and art director Shivakumar.

KGF: Chapter 1, which hit the marquee in December 2018, was released in five languages simultaneously – Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam, following which Yash instantly became a star with pan Indian appeal. With KGF turning out to be a massive success in all the languages it was released, movie buffs are waiting for the sequel eagerly. Like the prequel, KGF 2 will be dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. It may be noted here that KGF 1 went on to become the first film in Sandalwood to reach the Rs 200 crore club.

With KGF 2 reaching the final stages of production, we can expect its release date to be out soon.

