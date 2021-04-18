Clear garbage, sanitise to contain COVID-19: Telangana govt to municipalities and corps

Municipalities and corporations have been advised to utilise Pattana Pragathi funds for the sanitation campaign.

In the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases, the Telangana state government has issued a memo to municipalities and corporations to undertake garbage cleaning and sanitisation using disinfectants. Directions were issued on Saturday to undertake the activities at regular intervals.

All Commissioners of Municipalities and Corporation heads have been instructed to take up cleaning of all public places such as markets, bus stations, parks, commercial streets, etc. with disinfectant spray 1% Sodium Hypochlorite solution, to maintain public health.

Sanitisation and garbage clearing activities have to be undertaken and a whole town has to be covered every 4 days. Municipalities and corporations have been advised to utilise Pattana Pragathi funds for the sanitation campaign.

The instructions came after a meeting between officials and Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday.

Municipalities and corporations have been instructed to undertake sanitation daily with a special focus on vulnerable areas. They are to ensure proper arrangement in terms of staff and vehicles for the lifting of total garbage daily without any leftovers at garbage vulnerable points and hotspots. These garbage vulnerable points also have to be disinfected immediately after the garbage is lifted.

The disinfection spraying will have to be done covering the public congregation places and Urban Local Bodies (ULB) have been instructed to stock up on disinfectant materials, especially Sodium Hypochlorite.

It has been instructed to provide protective gear, hand gloves and sanitisers for sanitisation staff.

UBLs have also been asked to upgrade their dumpyard facilities and intermediate transfer station facilities so that there shall not be any issues in the total lifting of garbage.

As for graveyards, the MAUD has asked ULBs to ensure proper facilities like water, lighting etc to avoid issues for the final rites of the dead.