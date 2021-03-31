â€˜Clear cheatingâ€™: Stalin hits out at AIADMK over Vanniyar quota issue

Stalin said that once the DMK comes back to power, the reservation will be enacted in such a manner that all the communities are satisfied.

DMK President and DMK leader MK Stalin on Wednesday called upon leaders of Tamil Nadu's ruling AIADMK and its allies to clarify their position on the Vanniyar reservation issue. Addressing a public function at Bodinayikannur, the constituency of Tamil Naduâ€™s Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, he said that while Panneerselvam and Revenue minister RB Udayaakumar had been terming the 10.5% reservation for the community under the Most Backward Community quota as provisional while PMK leader Dr S Ramadoss has been stating that it was permanent.

On Tuesday, O Panneerselvam said that the 10.5% internal reservation provided to Vanniyars in education and employment opportunities within 20% quota for Most Backward Classes (MBCs) is only a temporary arrangement. The government of Tamil Nadu had, in the last week of February, provided reservation for Vanniyars, a dominant caste group in northern Tamil Nadu.

Noting that this was "clear cheating" on the part of the AIADMK, Stalin called upon Chief Minister K Palaniswami to clarify the matter, while assuring that once the DMK comes back to power, reservation will be enacted in such a manner that all the communities are satisfied.

Taking a dig at Panneerselvam, the DMK leader said that the Deputy Chief Minister had degenerated the real "Jallikattu" heroes by terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "Jallikattu Hero". He said that the Jallikattu law was passed only because of the youths and not owing to any politician.

He also accused Panneerselvam has not catered to his constituency even after assuming such a powerful post. "Panneerselvam neither brought development to his constituency nor was he true to his mentor, J Jayalalithaa. He staged a dharmayudh to know the truth on the death of Jayalalithaa but after becoming Deputy Chief Minister, choose to remain silent."

Coming down heavily on the AIADMK, he said that each of its winning MLA will be "a BJP MLA" and called upon people to defeat each and every AIADMK candidate.

