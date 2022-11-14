CLAT 2023 registration deadline extended

The Common Law Admission Test 2023 is scheduled for December 18.

news Education

The last date for submission of CLAT 2023 online applications has been extended. Candidates can apply online for the Common Law Admission Test 2023 till 11:59 pm on Friday, November 18 for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes. CLAT 2023 is scheduled for December 18. The CLAT is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to UG and PG law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in India. Candidates can fill out the online application form at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT is organized by the Consortium of National Law Universities, comprising representative universities. Several affiliate universities and organisations also use the CLAT exam scores for admissions and recruitment respectively. All admissions to the five-year integrated LLB and LLM programmes that commence in the academic year 2023-2024 will be through the CLAT 2023. Candidates can raise any queries regarding CLAT 2023 by writing to clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in or calling 080-47162020.

Participating universities include the National Law School of India University in Bengaluru, the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research in Hyderabad, the National University of Advanced Legal Studies in Kochi, Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University is a National Law University near Vizag, Tamil Nadu National Law University and several other law universities.

