â€˜Classicâ€™ Facebook design with blue navigation bar set to disappear from September

The design that Facebook announced at its developer conference last year has been the new default since May, said the Engadget report.

Atom Facebook

The classic Facebook web design with blue navigation bar will no longer be available for desktop users starting September, according to a new report in Engadget. The design that Facebook announced at its developer conference last year has been the new default since May, said the report.

However, it still gives people the option to go back to the "classic" design if they want.

The social networking giant is still asking users questions if it finds people willing to switch to the old design - apparently to improve the new design.

But a notification on the Facebook support page now gives warning to those users who want to switch back to the old look that "the classic Facebook will no longer be available starting in September," said the report.

With the inclusion of a lot of white space, the new look makes Facebook a way more cleaner. There is also a dark mode that interested users can make use of.

The features that get more prominence in the new design include Facebook's Groups, Watch and and Gaming sections.

Meanwhile, Facebook Chief Marketing Officer Antonio Lucio has decided to leave the social networking giant after two years, the media reported on Friday citing the companyâ€™s internal message board.

According to a report in Seeking Alpha, Lucio's departure comes at a time when Facebook is preparing steps to tackle fake news and misinformation ahead of the US presidential election in November.

Facebook in August 2018 announced to hire Lucio, who was working as Global Chief Marketing and Communication Officer at HP Inc.

Lucio was reporting to Facebook Chief Product Officer Chris Cox and was part of Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg's leadership team.

"Facebook's story is at an inflection point. We have never faced bigger challenges, and we have never had more opportunities to have a positive impact on the world by improving our products at their core," said Cox.

Lucio replaced Gary Briggs who had announced to step down.