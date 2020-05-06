Classes 10, 11, 12 to have exams between May 21 and May 29 in Kerala

Kerala reported no new COVID-19 cases for the fourth day in May.

Kerala will conduct the pending examinations of classes 10, 11 and 12 between May 21 and 29, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday.

The Public Education department has been making arrangements to conduct the pending examinations of the aforementioned classes.

Further, if the reopening of schools is delayed, a special teaching programme for students will be telecasted through Victers Channel, a state government-run education channel, which cable TV service providers will have to ensure is available on their networks. It will also be available on phone and web; alternate arrangements will be made for students who don't have such facilities to access the channel, the CM said.

No new cases reported for third day

Wednesday also marked the fourth day in May that Kerala has not reported any new cases of COVID-19. Further, seven people have also tested negative, which included six people in Kottayam and one in Pathanamthitta.

A total of 502 people had COVID-19 positive in the state, of which 30 are presently undergoing treatment. The rest have recovered. As many as 14,670 people are under surveillance: 14,402 in home quarantine, while the rest are in hospitals.

58 people were admitted to hospitals to be kept under observation on Wednesday.

34,599 samples have been sent for testing, while 34,603 turned negative. 1,154 samples were tested on Wednesday.

At present, active cases are there only in six districts while the rest of the eight districts in the state are COVID-19 free. Kannur has the highest number of active cases with 18 people affected. No new hotspots have been identified in the state on Wednesday.

"The drop in the number of those who are under isolation is also a matter of relief today,” Pinarayi said in the routine press meet.