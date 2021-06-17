Class 12 results to be decided based on 10, 11, 12 marks: CBSE tells SC

Students who are unhappy with the results will be given an option to write exams once the situation is better, CBSE said.

CBSE has informed the Supreme Court that Class 12 results will be decided based on Class 10, Class 11 and Class 12 marks. Based on this policy, Class 12 marks (based on unit/ mid-term/ pre-board exams) will be given 40% weightage; Class 11 marks (based on theory component of final exam) 30% weightage; and Class 10 marks (based on average theory component of best three performing subjects out of five main subjects) will be given 30% weightage. CBSE told the court that results will be declared by July 31, 2021.

CBSE has also informed the court that students who are not happy with the assessment have the option to write Class 12 examinations, which will be conducted by the Board when conditions are conducive to holding the exams.

According to Live Law, the Supreme Court bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari observed, “Most of the candidates will be happy with what this scheme provides for. If the number is low, then you can conduct examinations with all the precautions.” "Students will be able to get a certificate like an in person examination. We have produced a system where performance of students in each subject is reflected," CBSE told the court.

After CBSE spelt out its scheme, petitioner and advocate Mamta Sharma said they had no objections. The apex court was hearing a petition filed by advocate Mamta Sharma in May seeking cancellation of the Class 12 Board exams. The plea had sought directions to the Union government, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) and also sought that an objective methodology be devised to declare the Class 12 results.

Senior advocate JK Das appearing for ICSE said that the Board had decided to take the average marks of six years instead of three like CBSE. ICSE said that it would publish its results by July 30, and noted that only 10 students had wanted to appear for Class 12 exams.

The Supreme Court had on June 3 directed CBSE and ICSE Boards to place the objective criteria to assess Class 12 students in two weeks’ time. The Union government had on June 1 announced the cancellation of the Class 12 Board exams for CBSE and ICSE students in view of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Following the SC’s June 3 direction, the CBSE Board had constituted a 12-member board to decide on the objective criteria for Class 12 results.



