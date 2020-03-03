The question paper, according to the students, were mostly application level questions.

Tuesday, March 03, 2020
Neethu Joseph

Class 12 students of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools in parts of the country are disappointed with the recently held Physics board examination, which as per the students was extremely difficult. Students raised severe criticisms against the board alleging that the questions of the exam held on Monday, were set on a very high level, compared to the question papers of the past years.

The question paper, according to the students, were mostly application level questions that one usually see as the major part of various competitive examinations. The students also say that there were almost no direct questions from the textbooks.

“I have referred to the Physics question papers of the past many years. Every year there used to be some set of repeated questions models, but even that was not there this year. It was like writing a competitive examination, the majority of questions were application level. There were hardly any direct questions. Students were all bewildered seeing the question paper,” Isha, a Class 12 student of Sacred Heart CMI Public School at Thevara in Kochi, told TNM.

The students also said that even the model examination conducted prior to the board exam and sample question papers, did not give a clue that the question paper will have so many application level and indirect questions.

“Even the one word answer questions were so indirect that it was hard for us to comprehend what it actually meant,” said Isha.

Following the exam, scores of students and parents have taken to social media calling out that it was unfair that CBSE set up such different question papers out of the blue.

“As a student who just took the Physics class 12th Board Exam, I would like to mention that this year's Physics exam paper was quite tough and lengthy . I would like to request CBSE to ensure that the Copies are checked with utmost leniency,” said a user on Twitter.

Another Twitter user said that such a tough exam was unfair to average students and that some might even fail in the Physics exam. “Not fair for average and satisfactory students. Physics paper was tough, tricky and even a little bit lengthy. Some average students even failed to attain the passing score. Cbse should provide grace marks.”

“The Physics Paper of 12th grade CBSE was extremely difficult and SET 3 was of IIT level questions. The Electrical Network questions were difficult. Even one mark questions were tricky & time-consuming; which is unfair with the students. We advise for the lenient marking to CBSE,” tweeted another user.

A petition demanding CBSE to be lenient in correcting Physics exam papers, in Change.org has been signed by over 50,000 people. “The questions were very tricky and it was a very difficult paper. CBSE should have given more time to prepare for such a tough subject. We are all extremely disappointed. We request the CBSE Examination Board to make the correction liberal so that it won't affect our future,” the petition states.

