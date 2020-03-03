Class 12 CBSE Physics paper leaves students dismayed

The question paper, according to the students, were mostly application level questions.

Class 12 students of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools in parts of the country are disappointed with the recently held Physics board examination, which as per the students was extremely difficult. Students raised severe criticisms against the board alleging that the questions of the exam held on Monday, were set on a very high level, compared to the question papers of the past years.

The question paper, according to the students, were mostly application level questions that one usually see as the major part of various competitive examinations. The students also say that there were almost no direct questions from the textbooks.

“I have referred to the Physics question papers of the past many years. Every year there used to be some set of repeated questions models, but even that was not there this year. It was like writing a competitive examination, the majority of questions were application level. There were hardly any direct questions. Students were all bewildered seeing the question paper,” Isha, a Class 12 student of Sacred Heart CMI Public School at Thevara in Kochi, told TNM.

The students also said that even the model examination conducted prior to the board exam and sample question papers, did not give a clue that the question paper will have so many application level and indirect questions.

“Even the one word answer questions were so indirect that it was hard for us to comprehend what it actually meant,” said Isha.

Following the exam, scores of students and parents have taken to social media calling out that it was unfair that CBSE set up such different question papers out of the blue.

@cbseindia29 The physics exam was the toughest paper in last 15 years not because it was out of syllabus but because the questions were enexpected,the sample paper gave false hope to students appearing easy but the paper was not.#cbse #physics2020 #class12 — Tushar Chahal (@TusharChahal7) March 3, 2020

CBSE has broken the dreams of several students by setting the Physics paper which was meant for IIT aspirants. It was not based on CBSE sample paper also. The kids came out crying and feeling hopeless. Now they are full of fear and negativity. Inki “mann ki baat” kaun sunega ? — preeti gupta (@preetig18819263) March 3, 2020

Toughest paper of Physics..

Why are we always the Suffer

Since class 10th

CBSE keep on Experimenting new patterns on us .

Please show some mercy on us..#cbseboardexam2020 #CBSEphysics — Neha Chandra (@nehachandra800) March 3, 2020

This year cbse physics class 12 paper is way too hard as not any single derivation is straight forward from the chapter. The problem is with the paper is that it is not well balanced. Cbse should do grace marking these time so student atleast can pass. @cbseindia29 — Jayanta Mitra (@jayantamitra980) March 3, 2020

The students had practiced NCERT, sample paper and past year papers. Not all students are capable enough to solve JEE level questions. Instead of boosting the confidence of the kids CBSE has demoralised them. This is a plea to CBSE to provide decent grace marks to all students. https://t.co/ggYbMZYXZH — Koyel Mathur (@MathurKoyel) March 3, 2020

“As a student who just took the Physics class 12th Board Exam, I would like to mention that this year's Physics exam paper was quite tough and lengthy . I would like to request CBSE to ensure that the Copies are checked with utmost leniency,” said a user on Twitter.

Another Twitter user said that such a tough exam was unfair to average students and that some might even fail in the Physics exam. “Not fair for average and satisfactory students. Physics paper was tough, tricky and even a little bit lengthy. Some average students even failed to attain the passing score. Cbse should provide grace marks.”

“The Physics Paper of 12th grade CBSE was extremely difficult and SET 3 was of IIT level questions. The Electrical Network questions were difficult. Even one mark questions were tricky & time-consuming; which is unfair with the students. We advise for the lenient marking to CBSE,” tweeted another user.

A petition demanding CBSE to be lenient in correcting Physics exam papers, in Change.org has been signed by over 50,000 people. “The questions were very tricky and it was a very difficult paper. CBSE should have given more time to prepare for such a tough subject. We are all extremely disappointed. We request the CBSE Examination Board to make the correction liberal so that it won't affect our future,” the petition states.

