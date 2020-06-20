Class 10 students in TN to pass irrespective of quarterly and half-yearly exam marks

The Directorate of Government Education issued a clarification on the scoring patterns for Class 10 students.

After confusion over scoring guidelines for Class 10 students, the Directorate of Government Education (DGE) has issued a clarification that students will be made to pass irrespective of their marks in quarterly and half-yearly exams.

According to a previous order issued on the cancellation of Class 10 exams, the marks of the students will be calculated by accounting 40% of the marks each from quarterly and half-yearly exams, and 20% will be given based on attendance. The pattern led to confusion among teachers on how to calculate the marks for the students who have received poor marks or lack attendance in the previous terms.

Providing a clarification, the DGE has sent a letter to all the Chief Educational Officers on Friday, according to reports. The DGE in the letter stated that the students will be promoted irrespective of the marks scored by the individual in the quarterly and half-yearly exams.

Tamil Nadu Education Minister Sengottaiyan meanwhile said, in case private institutions are found to have forged the marks in the quarterly and half yearly exams, the institution will be forced to face action.

Addressing press in the Gobichettipalayam, Sengottaiyan said that a special officer will be reviewing the marks of private school students in Class 10 exams.

The Class 10 board exams were postponed multiple times and were scheduled to start from June 15. The Opposition parties and the Madras High Court criticised the government for wanting to conduct the exams and risking the health of students amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The High Court also questioned the government on who will take responsibility for students who contract the infection.

Educationalists, teachers and activists filed petitions in the Madras High Court seeking to cancel Class 10 exams. Following this, the Tamil Nadu government cancelled the Class 10 board exams for students in the view of the coronavirus pandemic.