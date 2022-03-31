Class 10 student raped and murdered in Vikarabad, 20-year-old held

The body of the 16-year-old was found on the outskirts of Angadi Chittampalli village in Vikarabad district.

Police in Telangana's Vikarabad district on Wednesday, March 30, solved the case of rape and murder of a Class 10 student with the arrest of a young man who was in a relationship with her. The body of the 16-year-old girl was found on the outskirts of Angadi Chittampalli village in Vikarabad district on Monday. She had been missing since Sunday afternoon. Police, which had registered a case and took up investigation, solved the case in 48 hours with the arrest of the accused, identified as 20-year-old Mahender.

The incident happened in Pudur mandal, under Chengomul police station limits. Superintendent of Police, Vikarabad, N Koti Reddy told media persons that the accused had called the minor to an isolated place to talk to her as her parents had come to know about their relationship. At the spot, he allegedly tried to force himself on her, and as she resisted, he banged her head against a tree.

“She then fell unconscious and following that, he raped her. He then abandoned her there and left for his home, leaving the girl to bleed to death,” the police official said.

According to police, the two of them had gotten into a relationship for around one year. A few days ago, the girl's parents came to know of the relationship, they chided her and warned her against continuing it. The SP said they had formed six teams to investigate the case. They picked up the suspect and during questioning, following which he confessed the crime. The accused was produced before a court, which sent him to judicial custody.

When the case came to light, Telangana State Women's Commission Chairperson V Sunitha Laxma Reddy expressed grief over the incident and said the Commission would make efforts to see that the culprits are brought to book. Describing the Class 10 student's death as atrocious, she expressed anguish that such incidents are happening due to lack of humanity, according to a commission statement. The commission would make all efforts to ensure the culprits are punished and also provide help to the deceased girl's family, it had said.

With IANS inputs