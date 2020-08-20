Clash breaks out in Perambra market: Collector orders all to go into strict quarantine

More than 100 fish merchants belonging to the IUML and CPI(M) were involved in the clash, which was triggered by an altercation over the token system.

news Clash

A major clash broke out between Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Communist Party of India (CPI(M)) workers in Perambra in Keralaâ€™s Kozhikode district, after which the Collector asked all those involved to quarantine themselves. As per reports, more than 100 people were involved in the clash, which was triggered by an altercation between some fish merchants in the Perambra market over the sale process.

The market uses a token system for fish sales due to COVID-19 regulations. Some merchants reportedly broke the rules, after which some others questioned them. Later, people started hitting each other with sticks and other objects. Around 20 people were injured in the clash. Soon after the fight broke out, police camped in the area and controlled the situation. All the injured were shifted to hospital after a prolonged effort by the police.

Kozhikode District Collector Sambasiva Rao said that strict action will be taken against the people who were involved in the clash as they had breached all COVID-19 regulations. All the people who were in the market at the time of the clash were asked to go into quarantine immediately after contacting the health officials of their respective districts. The rapid response teams of the Health department in the districts will ensure that those present are in room quarantine, the Collector said, adding that the police will also be checking this. Moreover, everyone who was present in the market will go through COVID-19 testing. In his order, the Collector also said no protests or gathering will be allowed in any parts of the district.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has called for a hartal in Perambra alleging that IUML workers were beaten up by CPI(M).

Meanwhile, the Collector ordered the market to be closed down until further notice and announced a curfew in two wards of Perambra panchayat and in the fish market.

The Collector also directed the Kozhikode Rural Superintendent of Police to prepare a list of the people who were involved in the clash.