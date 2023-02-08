Clare Connor, Justin Langer, Graeme Smith join MCC World Cricket Committee

The WCC is an independent body of current and former international cricketers, umpires, and officials from across the world.

news Cricket

Former England women's captain Clare Connor, ex-Australia head coach Justin Langer and former South Africa captain Graeme Smith have joined the World Cricket Committee (WCC) as the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) announced the addition of three new members to its independent body. The WCC is an independent body of current and former international cricketers, umpires, and officials from across the world.

Following the conclusion of the last meeting, held at Lord's in July, Tim May and Vince van der Bijl both stepped down from the committee, having served for the maximum length of time, according to the MCC media release.

Chair of the MCC World Cricket committee Mike Gatting said: "All three will bring different insights to the game and their deep knowledge from the elite level will be hugely advantageous to the work of the committee. I am looking forward to hearing their contributions to the important discussions that we have planned."

The upcoming WCC meeting takes place on February 12 and 13 at the ICC headquarters in Dubai. Some of the key topics which will be discussed include what the game will look like across the next decade, including wealth distribution and playing schedules.