Clamour for change in leadership in Congress grows after MP Hibi Eden’s post

Calls for change in leadership in the party had started to surface from Sunday itself, holding the leadership accountable for UDF’s loss.

news 2021 KERALA ASSEMBLY ELECTION

With the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF)’s shattering loss in the Kerala Assembly polls, demand for change in leadership in Congress party in the state, has gained momentum. The latest in the line is Congress MP Hibi Eden who on Tuesday took to social media to directly hit out at Mullappally Ramachandran, President of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC). Taking to Facebook, he wrote, “Why do we still need a Sleeping President ????”

The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) had a landslide victory in the Assembly polls, winning 99 out of the 140 seats, while the UDF won 41 seats. Soon after the election results came out on Sunday, top leaders of the Congress, including KPCC President Mullappally, incumbent Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala had come out stating that the loss was unexpected.

Meanwhile, calls for change in leadership in the party had started to surface from Sunday itself, holding the leadership accountable for UDF’s loss. While senior leaders including PT Thomas and KC Joseph came out directly asking for change in leadership, Hibi Eden has directly hit off at party Chief Mullappally.

The one liner Facebook post has gone viral. In just an hour, the post has been liked by over 5,000 people, also getting over a thousand comments. Most of the people who replied to the post have backed Hibi Eden.

“Hibi Eden, it requires some courage and boldness to reveal the truth at least now, we need a total revamp and we need to work from the grassroots..,” a user wrote.

Meanwhile, many have stated there needs to be a change in whole leadership and not just the KPCC President. While many other users have replied to the names of various leaders to head the party.

Senior Congress leader PT Thomas, who won from Thrikkakara Assembly Constituency on Monday, told the media that there needs to be a radical change in the party. This should not be limited to a few leaders, there should be a sea of change, he said.

Another senior leader KC Joseph also reacted to the media following the election that the party needs a total reorganisation.

Meanwhile, as per the reports that surfaced during the KPCC meeting held on Tuesday, Mullappally Ramachandran has reportedly stated that he will not be resigning by himself from the post of the party chief and that he will step aside if the Congress High Command asks.

Read:

‘Angel Shafi’ to Sreedharan’s office on sale: It’s memes galore on Kerala polls

Meet the 11 women MLAs who will join the Kerala Assembly