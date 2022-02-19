CK Deepu death: Kerala CPI(M) denies involvement, says framed by Twenty20

Sabu Jacob of Twenty20 has alleged that ever since PV Sreenijan was elected as MLA, around 50 Twenty20 workers have been assaulted by CPI(M) party members.

news Controversy

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has denied any involvement in the death of CK Deepu, a Dalit activist and member of the Twenty20 party. This comes after the 37-year-old from Kizhakkambalam panchayat in Kerala succumbed to injuries on Friday, February 18, days after he was allegedly assaulted by workers of the CPI(M), four of whom have been arrested. VJ Varghese, CPI(M) local committee secretary, told media that it was a panchayat member from the Twenty20 party who gave a statement against CPI(M) members, based on which case a case was registered.

“We strongly express our pain at the death of Deepu. Our four members were arrested based on a statement given by a panchayat member. Deepu’s family and neighbours did not allege the involvement of our workers. This panchayat member, who was residing about three kilometers away, reached this place mysteriously,” said VJ Varghese. He further questioned why Deepu wasn’t immediately taken to the hospital if he had been assaulted. And alleged that the day after the incident Deepu was seen walking in the town.

Meanwhile, Sabu Jacob, the chief coordinator of Twenty20, the political outfit of the corporate company Kitex Private Limited, has alleged that local MLA PV Sreenijan, who belongs to CPI(M), was behind Deepu’s death. He also alleged that during the last 10 months, ever since PV Sreenijan was elected as MLA, around 50 Twenty20 workers have been assaulted by CPI(M) party members. Twenty20 heads the Kizhakkambalam panchayat.

However, Sreenijan rejected the allegations that Deepu was a victim of a CPI(M) attack. He claimed that Deepu was suffering from liver cirrhosis and that was the cause of his death.

Deepu had been put on ventilator support at the hospital after he suffered serious head injuries in the alleged attack by the CPI(M) workers on February 12, over a local political dispute. He succumbed to his injuries on February 18. The funeral is set to be held on February 19.

Twenty20 activists who gathered in large numbers at the hospital where Deepu's body has been kept raised slogans against the MLA for allegedly carrying out a misleading campaign. They have also sought an investigation into the issue.