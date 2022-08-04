CJI Ramana recommends Justice UU Lalit as his successor

Justice UU Lalit, the senior-most judge in the Supreme Court, will have a short tenure of three months as the Chief Justice of India.

news Judiciary

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Thursday, August 4, recommended the name of Justice Uday Umesh Lalit as his successor to the Union Minister for Law and Justice. According to a communication from the top court, "Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana today recommended the name of Justice Uday Umesh Lalit as his successor to the Minister for Law and Justice. Justice Ramana personally handed over a copy of his letter of recommendation dated 03.08.2022 to Justice Lalit today (04.08.2022) in the morning."

Justice Ramana, who is set to demit office on August 26 on superannuation, on Wednesday received a communication from the Minister of Law and Justice to nominate his successor. On Wednesday, a communication from the apex court said: "Today (03.08.2022) at 2130 hrs, the Secretariat of the Chief Justice of India has received a communication dated 03.08.2022 from the Minister of Law and Justice requesting the CJI to recommend the name of his successor."

Justice UU Lalit, who is the senior-most judge in the Supreme Court, is in line to become the next Chief Justice of India. Justice Lalit was appointed to the apex top court directly from the Bar. Once elevated, Justice Lalit will have a short tenure of about 2.5 months as the Chief Justice of India. Justice Lalit will retire on November 8.

According to the Memorandum of Procedure, the Law Minister seeks a recommendation from the outgoing CJI to nominate his successor. Usually, the recommendation is sought within a month of the retirement of the incumbent Chief Justice of India.

Justice UU Lalit has been part of several landmark judgements including the one which held the practice of divorce through instant 'triple talaq' among Muslims illegal and unconstitutional. Justice Lalit was appointed a judge of the Supreme Court on August 13, 2014.