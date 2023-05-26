Citadel starring Priyanka Chopra & Richard Madden will return for season two

All episodes of Citadel’s first season will be available to stream beginning Friday, May 26, on Amazon Prime Video.

Flix Entertainment

The global spy streaming series Citadel, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden, Lesley Manville, and Stanley Tucci, has been renewed for a second season with Joe Russo set to direct every episode and executive producer David Weil returning as showrunner. The first season of the series enjoyed breakout success in countries around the world, including India, Italy, Brazil, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States. All episodes of this season will be available to stream beginning Friday, May 26, on Amazon Prime Video.

Executive producers Anthony and Joe Russo said in a statement, “AGBO is thrilled to embark on this next phase of the spyverse with Jen, Vernon, and the entire team at Amazon. The innovative storytelling of Citadel has paved the way for an incredible, worldwide collaboration with creatives in front of and behind the camera.”

Meanwhile, actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan recently completed shooting for Citadel India, which is also expected to hit the streaming platform soon. Samantha had recently cleared the air on rumours that the Indian version of Citadel is a remake of the Priyanka Chopra-starrer spy series, explicitly stating that it is not. The Indian counterpart of the series would be helmed by Raj and DK, creators of The Family Man starring Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani. Samantha had also appeared in the second season of The Family Man.