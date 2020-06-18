Cisco announces added features for Webex with more capacity and enhanced security

It also announced that it will be making telehealth easier by integrating with Epic to give patients choices for engaging with providers key to their wellness.

Atom Tech Shorts

Cisco has announced key enhancements to Webex such as security and compliance capabilities, intelligent and actionable insights to deliver consistent user experiences, and an integration with Box.

Cisco has added more capacity to its Webex platform, which now stands a 3X the previous capacity.

Building upon the security capabilities designed into the Webex platform, Cisco now extended data loss prevention (DLP) retention, Legal Hold and eDiscovery to Webex Meetings.

“This gives an unprecedented level of security and protection for all meeting content – recordings, transcriptions, action items and highlights. This is yet another industry-first security offering for Webex Meetings. We are also expanding our end-to-end encryption options to include AES 256 Bit encryption with GCM mode, providing increased protection for meeting data and resistance against tampering,” Cisco said in a statement.

It has also added new means to manage an enlarged remote workforce and a return to office. Cisco Webex Control Hub provides intelligent and actionable insights, enabling IT to manage all collaboration workloads through a single pane of glass whether workers are at home or in the office. COVID-19 era use-cases for Control Hub include the use of Webex Assistant, Cisco’s voice assistant technology, to conference room devices, gaining deep insights about meeting room usage, data insights on ‘real-time meetings’ to better troubleshoot experiences and also understand changing workstyle patterns throughout the transition back to the office, among others.

Cisco has also integrated Webex Teams and Box, the leading cloud content management platform that is used by 68% of the Fortune 500 and nearly 100,000 businesses globally.

“Keeping employees, heads of state, healthcare providers and many more securely connected and productive is at the heart of what we do. Even before the pandemic, Cisco was one of the world’s largest collaboration providers, supporting nearly half the world’s video conferencing. Now we’re supporting 3X the normal volumes.” said Javed Khan, VP and GM, Cisco’s Collaboration Group said in a statement.