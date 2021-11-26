Circle Inspector Sudhir named in Mofiya’s suicide note finally suspended

Mofiya’s father Dilshad had met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and conveyed his disappointment as action had not been taken against the cop.

news Dowry harassment

Aluva police station Circle Inspector Sudheer, who was named in the suicide letter of law student Mofiya, has finally been suspended. In her suicide note, Mofiya had said that the officer should be punished. The 21-year-old law student had approached the police complaining of domestic violence and dowry harassment by her husband Suhail and his parents. Hours before she passed away, Mofiya and her family had been called to the police station along with her husband Suhail’s family to hash out a “compromise” as she had lodged a domestic violence complaint. But her father Dilshad alleged that Sudheer mistreated her at the station. Hours after the meeting at the police station on November 22, Monday, Mofiya died by suicide.

The Congress has been protesting at the police station and Aluva Police Superintendent's office since Tuesday. Mofiya’s classmates too had protested demanding action against Sudheer. However, with no action taken against the police officer for two days, the protests had intensified. Mofiya’s father Dilshad V Salim met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and conveyed his disappointment too. Sudheer’s senior officers however had initially defended him saying that Mofiya slapped Suhail in the station and Sudheer lost his temper. Mofiya’s parents however maintained that Mofiya was forced to slap only because of the derogatory language used by her husband and the policeman.

However, it also came to light that CI Sudheer had complaints against him previously, including from another woman, also a survivor of domestic abuse and dowry harassment. She had alleged that he had behaved rudely, kept her in the police station for hours and also refused to give her a copy of the FIR.

In addition, in the case of the woman Uthra, who was killed by her husband using a snake, CI Sudheer is mentioned in the report filed by the Kollam Rural Police with the DGP, stating that there were lapses in evidence that had been collected. The evidence had been gathered by Sudheer, who at the time was the Circle Inspector of the Anchal Police Station.

Read: Kerala law student ends life, names husband for dowry harassment and cop for inaction

Read: Kerala cop named in Mofiya’s suicide note has series of complaints against him