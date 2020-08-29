Cinematographer RD Rajasekhar roped in for Muttiah Muralitharan biopic

Titled as '800', this biopic will be directed by MS Sripathy.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Vijay Sethupathi, who was last seen in Sangathamizhan and currently has close to half a dozen projects in his kitty, has been roped in to play Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan in a biopic on the former player. Titled as 800, this biopic will be directed by MS Sripathy. As the latest addition to the technical front, veteran cinematographer RD Rajasekhar who is known for several blockbuster hits has been roped in to crank the camera for the upcoming biopic. According to sources from the film's camp, Rajasekar was in Sri Lanka on a location hunt.

Sam CS has been roped in to compose the tunes. Rajisha Vijayan will be playing the female lead in this entertainer while Vijay Sethupathi will be playing Muttiah Muralitharan. Reports are that 800 will trace out the struggles faced by the cricketer during his initial stages and his rise to popularity.

Vijay Sethupathi has a string of films in different languages needing his attention. One of his most expected films in Kollywood is Master, which has Vijay in the lead role. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master is an action-thriller produced by Xavier Britto under the banner XB Film Creators. The film stars Vijay as the hero while Vijay Sethupathi plays the villain. The soundtrack is being composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while cinematography is by Sathyan Sooryan and editing is by Philomin Raj. Master is in the post-production mode.

The starâ€™s Maamanithan is in the making. Directed by Seenu Ramasamy, the film has Vijay Sethupathi in the lead with Gayathrie S as his lead pair. The star cast also has Guru Somasundaram and Shaji Chen playing pivotal roles.

Laabam, another Vijay Sethupathi starrer, directed by SP Jananathan, was also in progress until the lockdown was announced a few months ago. This film has Shruti Haasan playing the female lead.

In Kadaisi Vivasayi, which is in the post-production mode, Vijay Sethupathi will be making a cameo appearance. M Manikandan is wielding the megaphone for this venture.

The star also has Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, Kae Pae Ranasingam, Tughlaq Durbar and Vignesh Shivanâ€™s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal in the making. Besides these Tamil films, Vijay Sethupathi also has Uppena in Telugu and Laal Singh Chaddha in Hindi.

In Uppena, Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing a pivotal role. His look in the film has been unveiled already which showed him sporting a white shirt and dhoti, stylishly sitting on a chair and smoking a cigarette. Reports are that he will be playing the heroineâ€™s dad in Uppena. The film is directed by debutant Buchi Babu Sana, the scriptwriter of the hit movie Rangasthalam, and produced by Y Naveen, Y Ravi Shankar, C V Mohan under the banner Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. The film was slated for release on April 2 but with the coronavirus scare, it stands postponed.

Lal Singh Chadha is bankrolled jointly by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions with Advait Chandan wielding the megaphone. Aamir Khan confirmed that Lal Singh Chadha is the adaptation of the Hollywood movie Forrest Grump and the remake rights have been procured from Paramount officially.

