Veteran cinematographer and filmmaker KV Anand showered praise on Fahadh Faasilâ€™s performance in the Malayalam film Trance. He took to his twitter recently to shower accolades on Fahadh's performance.

He tweeted saying, "Watched #Trance Outstanding performance by #fahadhfaasil -Title card to the End, Perfect Creative amalgamation of cinematography, editing & sound #AnwarRasheed #AmalNeerad @resulp . Stylish @menongautham @PrimeVideoIN #StayHomeSaveLives"

Trance, scripted by Vadakkan Vincent, was produced and directed by Anwar Rasheed. The film stars Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim in the lead role which brings together real-life couple Fahadh and Nazriya on the big screen after five years. It also starred popular Tamil director Gautham Vasudev Menon, Chemban Vinod, Soubin Shahir, Vinayakan, Dileesh Pothan, Sreenath Bhasi, and Jinu Joseph.

The film was in the making for nearly two years and had hit the screens last February. Trance was scripted by Vadakkan Vincent. Anwar Rasheed, besides directing the film, also bankrolled it under his banner Anwar Rasheed Entertainments.

While Jackson Vijayan, brother of Rex Vijayan, has composed music for this film, actor Vinayakan has composed one soundtrack, which has been penned by Vinayak Sasikumar. And the interesting part is that Soubin Shahir has rendered this intro song composed by Vinayakan. It may be noted that Soubin Shahir is doing the playback singing for a feature film for the first time in his career.

Meanwhile, Fahadh is expecting the release of Malik. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, Malik has Fahadh in the title role. The technical crew of Malik includes Sanu John Varghese for cinematography, Sushin Shyam for music, Vishnu Govind and Sree Sankar for sound designing and Santosh Raman for production designing.

He also has another project directed by Sathyan Anthikadâ€™s other son and Anoop Sathyanâ€™s twin brother Akhil Sathyan, and that was launched officially recently in Kochi.

