Cinematographer Dudley walks out of Bellamkonda Sreenivas's next

Helmed by Santosh Srinivas, the film was officially launched on November 29 at Ramanaidu studios.

Cinematographer Dudley who worked for films like Singham, Chennai Express etc. was recently roped in for Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas's next which marks the cinematographer's debut in Tollywood.

The latest is that Dudley has now walked out of the project, Helmed by Santosh Srinivas, the film was officially launched on November 29 at Ramanaidu studios. According to industry sources, Dudley has walked out of the project owing to creative differences between him and Sai Sreenivas.

A source told Deccan Chronicle, "Dudley realised that the filmmakers and he were not on the same page. He felt that he would be in a tricky situation if he continues to work and the situation being such, he left the project a few days back."

Now, the makers have approached Chota K Naidu to complete the rest of the movie. “Chota K. Naidu had already committed for a couple of projects, so he had to adjust his dates accordingly. He said that he would initially join the team for a week to check out his compatibility with the unit members,” adds the source.

Bankrolled by G Subrahmanyam under Sumanth Movie Productions, the actor would be sporting eight-pack for the film. Posting a picture of himself showing off his eight-pack abs as his Monday motivation, Sreenivas seems to be ready for his next outing. He wrote, “This time I am coming with everything they said that I couldn’t have.”

Nabha Natesh who is basking in the success of iSmart Shankar has been roped in as the female lead.

Bellamkonda Sreenivas's recent release was Rakshasudu, the remake of the Tamil thriller Raatsasan, directed by Ramesh Varma. The film which released in August was a box-office and critical hit. The film has music by Ghibran, Amar Reddy in charge of editing, and cinematography by Venkat.

