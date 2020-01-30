Cinema Paradiso Awards 2019: 'Kumbalangi Nights', 'Virus' win multiple awards

The 4th edition of the awards ceremony will take place on February 16 at the IMA hall in Kochi.

Flix Mollywood

The 4th edition of the Cinema Paradiso Club Awards ceremony is around the corner and the online fraternity of movie buffs has announced the winners of the 2019 awards in Malayalam cinema.

While Aashiq Abu won Best Director for Virus, Kumbalangi Nights which released to packed houses and went on to become a blockbuster, won Best Film.

For films Vikruthi, Android Kunjappan Version 5.25 and Driving License, actor Suraj Venjaramoodu won Best Actor in a Lead Role. Anna Ben, who made her acting debut in Kumbalangi Nights, won Best Female Actor in Lead Role for her first film as well as Helen.

For Best Actors in Character Roles, Roshan Mathew and Grace Antony won for Moothon and Kumbalangi Nights respectively.

Writer Syam Pushkaran bagged the award for Best Script for Kumbalangi Nights. Girish Gangadharan was awarded Best Cinematographer for Jallikattu. For Virus and Kumbalangi Nights, Saiju Sreedharan won the award for Best Editor.

Renganaath Ravee won Best Sound Design for Jallikattu, while music composer Sushin Shyam bagged the award for Best Background Score for Virus and Kumbalangi Nights. Sushin, along with singer Sithara Krishnakumar and lyricist Anwar Ali, will be presented the award for 'Cherathukal' from Kumbalangi Nights which won the award for Best Original Song.

Jothish Shankar won Best Production Design award for films Virus and Kumbalangi Nights and Remy Suresh won Best Costume Design for the Tovino-Ahaana Krishna starrer Luca.

Cinema Paradiso Club is an online fraternity of movie buffs who instituted the CPC awards in 2016 to recognise good cinema in Malayalam. The awards for the year 2019 will be handed over at a ceremony on February 16 at the IMA hall in Kaloor, Kochi.

Here's the list of winners: