Cine Musicians' Union condemns Anirudh for not using its members

Super Star Rajinikanth's Darbar directed by AR Murugadoss will hit the theatres worldwide on January 9. With the film's release nearing, Tamil Cinema Musicians Association has condemned its composer Anirudh for not giving an opportunity to the musicians in the association.

Composer Dhina, the President of the association during a press meet alleged, “We have been requesting Anirudh who is also a member of the union to use musicians from our association for Darbar. He had agreed but later he did not honor our request. Later our executive committee members of the union sent him a letter, urging him to not use non-members. But three days ago, we came to know that the re-recording work of the film has been completed and that he has only used four of our members for such a huge project. We were shocked that he had boycotted our musicians this time, despite having agreed to our requests earlier."

"This is our reqest to Superstar. Why did you forget our union? At least for your next film give our members better opportunity. This is a big release for Pongal. If only 5 of them have been used, how will the rest of them celebrate this festival?" he asked.

"We had recently passed a resolution and sent it to all music directors. That they have to make use of our members in all films. If International musicians are used, our musicians should also be give an equal opportunity. We are not stopping them from using new talents. We only want them to make use of our talents as well," he added.

Anirudh is yet to respond to these allegations. The film's album has 6 songs including 2 theme music.

Darbar has been written and directed by AR Murugadoss and marks Rajinikanth’s as a cop after two decades. Nayanthara plays the female lead in this film and it marks the Tamil debut of Suniel Shetty and Prateik Babbar, who play the antagonists in this highly anticipated film, with Prakash Raj, Nivetha Thomas, Prateik Babbar, Dalip Tahil, Yogi Babu, Soori, Harish Uthaman, Manobala, Suman, Anandaraj, Rao Ramesh and Bose Venkat in supporting roles.

Anirudh Ravichander has been confirmed to compose music. While Santosh Sivan will crank the camera, Sreekar Prasad will take care of editing.

The film is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions, the makers of 2.0. This would be the third outing for Lyca Productions with Rajinikanth after Kaala and 2.0.

