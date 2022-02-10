Churuli will stay on OTT, Kerala HC rejects plea asking removal

The plea had been moved by a lawyer, Peggy Fen, contending that there was an "overdose of foul language" in the film and sought the film's removal from OTT platform SonyLiv.

Flix Court

The Kerala High Court on Thursday, February 10, dismissed a plea seeking removal of Malayalam mystery horror film Churuli from OTT platform Sony LIV. Justice PV Kunhikrishnan, while dismissing the petition, said people should comment about a film only after watching it. Similarly, comments about a judgement should be made, especially by lawyers, only after reading it, he said.

The plea had been moved by a lawyer, Peggy Fen, contending that there was an "overdose of foul language" in the film and therefore, it should be removed from the OTT platform "as expeditiously as possible". On a previous date of hearing, the court had termed as "atrocious" the language used in the film, which was released via Sony LIV on November 19 last year.

The petition had contended that the film, directed by Jallikattu fame Lijo Jose Pellissery, "uses filthy words lavishly without any curtain which outrages the modesty of women and children". It had also contended that the movie did not adhere to censor board rules and regulations and did not display any statutory warning on the screen when showing characters using alcohol or smoking as is mandatory under the law.

Read: Kerala HC asks cops to watch Churuli, submit report on abusive language

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), represented by Additional Advocate General Grashious Kuriakose, had told the court that the movie was cleared for public viewing with an 'A' certification and related warnings. The Board had also told the court that an uncensored version of the movie was shown on the OTT platform.

In Churuli, Chemban Vinod and Vinay Forrt play the lead characters in the film, as two police officers who go in disguise to a village called Churuli in search of a criminal. The ways of the villagers are strange and the cops find that the moment they cross a bridge and enter Churuli, their behaviour changes from being overly polite and quiet to being angry and abusive.

Read: The Churuli row: Why are Malayalis so upset by profanities?