Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video

‘Tenet’ will be available for Indian audiences in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Flix Entertainment

For all those who missed Christopher Nolan’s Tenet in theatres, now’s your chance to watch the film from the safety of your home. Tenet was among the few films that released worldwide amid the coronavirus-induced pandemic last year. The film will now be available for streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video OTT starting March 31, Wednesday.

The film originally premiered in theatres on August 26, 2020 in the United Kingdom and September 3, 2020 in the United States. It premiered on December 4 in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. On Amazon Prime Video, Tenet will be available for Indian audiences in English as well as multiple regional languages.

Starring John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki, Robert Pattinson, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh and Dimple Kapadia in lead roles, the film received mixed response from the audience and critics alike following its release last year. After Dunkirk in 2017, Tenet is Nolan’s latest project as director, writer and producer.

Tenet was filmed in countries like Denmark, Estonia, India, Italy, Norway, the United Kingdom and the United States, among others. The film’s protagonist, played by John David Washington, is a time-travelling international spy, who risks his life to prevent a nuclear holocaust potentially bigger than World War III.

On returning to India to film a sequence for Tenet, after filming Dark Knight Rises here in 2012, Nolan said Mumbai was one among the "most extraordinary-looking cities in the world.” "Every time I go to India, I'm struck by how unbelievably visual the place is. I had shot a couple of days in Jodhpur on The Dark Knight Rises and always wanted to go back and shoot a more substantial sequence, and I had the opportunity to do that on Tenet," Nolan said at the time in an exclusive transcript shared with PTI by Warner Bros.