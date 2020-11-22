Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' finally gets a release date in India

The production house shared a video of actor Dimple Kapadia making the announcement.

Flix Cinema

Christopher Nolan fans in India can grab their tubs of popcorn, or perhaps their notepad and pen, as film studio Warner Bros India on Sunday confirmed the Indian release date of the filmmaker's highly anticipated espionage-thriller Tenet. The film is set to be released in India on December 4.

Tenet was the first big-budget Hollywood feature to go for a theatrical release since the novel coronavirus pandemic shut down the cinemas worldwide in March. The film saw a staggered release worldwide wherever the cinemas started to open in August.

The official page of Warner Bros India shared a video of veteran actor Dimple Kapadia, who makes her Hollywood debut with the film, announcing the release date on Twitter.

"The wait is finally over. I'm extremely delighted to announce the release of Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' on December 4 all across cinemas in India. It has been an honour for me to be associated with this project," Kapadia said.

The 63-year-old actor features in Tenet along with stars like John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Caine, Clemence Poesy, and Himesh Patel. From the film's trailer, it can be assumed that Tenet too would toy around with the concept of time. A few of Nolan's films have done so in the past, and this includes Inception and Interstellar.

Nolan, along with Pattinson, Washington and Kapadia, shot some sequences of the film in Mumbai for a week in September 2019. Kapadia said the film will be best enjoyed on the big screen thanks to its visual scale and grandeur. "The film has some spectacular action sequences, turns and twists that you can best enjoy only on the big screen. So see you all on December 4, only in cinemas," she added.

Tenet is Nolan's first film since his 2017 Oscar-nominated war drama Dunkirk.

(With inputs from PTI)